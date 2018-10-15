Watch 10 Year Old Boy Play Metallica With Foo Fighters

A 10 year old boy from Missouri now knows what it’s like to be a rock star. Collier Cash Rule went to the Foo Fighters concert in Kansas City on Friday night and ended up playing guitar on-stage with the band in front of thousands of people.

Collier’s mom told KMBC that Dave Grohl noticed him playing air guitar and invited him up. Fan video shows Grohl asking Collier if he played guitar and what songs he knew. Collier responded by saying he knew a lot of Metallica songs. Watch what happened next.

It also wasn’t the first time Collier rubbed elbows with a rock star. A post on his Instagram shows him meeting Alice Cooper.