Watch Father John Misty Cover Coldplay (Sort Of)

Father John Misty has what he calls new walk-off music.

As he was closing his show in Borgerhout, Belgium last night, his band launched into Coldplay’s “Clocks” – complete with the familiar piano riff. But instead of singing Chris Martin’s lyrics, the man also known as Josh Tillman scatted his way through the melody before thanking the crowd for coming.

Related: EXCLUSIVE: Up Close And Personal With Father John Misty

Father John Misty’s European tour continues tonight in the Netherlands. He’s on the road in support of his album, God’s Favorite Customer.

He performed some of the new songs exclusively for us in an intimate setting last month. Check out “Mr. Tillman” below.