Watch Harry Styles Sing a Nirvana Song

Singer also played drums on a Bob Dylan classic

January 14, 2019
Bob Diehl
Singer-Actor Harry Styles in 2017

© Anthony Behar

Harry Styles is showing off a range in taste and talent many fans probably didn’t realize he had. The One Direction member turned solo singer was recently spotted singing a 90s grunge classic with a band in Tokyo.

A short clip that is making the rounds on social media shows Styles – wearing 2019 novelty glasses - giving a full-throated effort on Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit.”

Another short clip from the same night shows Styles playing drums on “Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door” – originally performed by Bob Dylan and famously covered by Eric Clapton and Guns N’ Roses.

We’re wondering if these new developments have caught the attention of singer Matty Healy of The 1975. He recently tweeted that he wanted to produce Styles next solo album, after jokingly saying that he thought Styles blocked his cell phone number.

Tags: 
pop
Harry Styles