Watch Trailer For Upcoming Netflix Horror Film 'Bird Box' Starring Sandra Bullock

The 2018 thriller A Quiet Place starring John Krasinski and Emily Blunt terrified audiences with the following premise: if you make a sound, you die.

Now, an upcoming Netflix original movie starring Sandra Bullock attacks another one of the senses: sight.

The first trailer for Bird Box was just released today. It opens with Bullock’s character lying blindfolded in a wooded area. She jumps to her feet in search of her children. Nearby, one of them is ringing a bell that’s attached to his belt. The ground rules are set: sight is bad, sound is ok. Why? Because as soon as you lay eyes on the mysterious force in this movie - you’re compelled to kill yourself!

Bird Box premiers on Netflix on December 21, 2018. The movie also stars Trevante Rhodes, Sarah Paulson and John Malkovich.