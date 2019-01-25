Watch Young the Giant Perform "Superposition" on 'Late Night'

Young the Giant performed their atmospheric new single, “Superposition” on Late Night with Seth Meyers. The track kicks off the California band’s recently-released fourth LP, Mirror Master.

The band also just released “Superposition (Reprise),” which frontman Sameer Gadhia describes as a deconstructed negative of the original.

You can catch Young the Giant on tour in a city a near you this winter. The band is making its way through the Northeast before hitting the South, Midwest and Canada.