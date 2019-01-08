Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips Gets Married in a Bubble

Wayne Coyne of The Flaming Lips often performs on-stage in a bubble, so it shouldn’t be that big of a surprise that he chose to get married in one.

The eccentric singer/guitarist tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend over the weekend in his home state of Oklahoma. Pictures prove that the happy couple did in fact exchange vows inside a plastic bubble with a rainbow in the background. Coyne gushed about the experience in an Instagram post.

“Miss Katy @katyweaver and I were married in a glorious rooftop ceremony… in downtown OKC!!! Sorry for not posting about it ( the wedding ) but we were very very busy getting it all together and visiting with Freinds and family that had come from far away.. so.. We ( Katy n Me with baby boy on the way !!) enter into this new year as a new family.”

The Flaming Lips released Greatest Hits Vol. 1 in 2018. It includes “She Don’t Use Jelly,” the song that first turned much of the world onto their awesome weirdness in 1993. The band even performed it on an episode of Beverly Hills 90210.