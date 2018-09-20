Weezer Drops New Song "California Snow"
Track was written for the end credits of 'Spell'
Weezer spent the summer riding the wave created it by its wildly popular cover of “Africa” by Toto. Now the band is back with a new track called “California Snow.” It was written for the end credits of the movie Spell - about an American illustrator who runs out of medication while mourning the death of his fiancée in Iceland.
The song morphs from 80s-like synth pop to classic Weezer, while Rivers Cuomo sings lines like “Never worry ‘bout tomorrow ‘cause I’m living for today.” If that sounds like something a therapist might advise, it could be because Cuomo makes a voice cameo in Spell as a therapist. Now fans know what these billboards that have been spotted around Los Angeles recently mean.
Actual billboard up in LA! What does it mean?!?! ------ ---- Check it out and let us know! https://t.co/prO1VGdygs Thanks to @pedroazevedo for being the MAN on the street! #weareweezer #weezer @rivers_cuomo #riverscuomo #rivershaskellfamilytherapy pic.twitter.com/HRkgxwxGqP— We Are Weezer (@WeAreWeezer) September 11, 2018