WORLD PREMIERE: Bastille Finds "Joy" on New Single

Bastille is coming back with their first new album of original songs since 2016. A little something called “Happier” happened in the meantime, and now we’re being treated to pure “Joy.”

The track is one of our first tastes of Doom Days, the British band’s forthcoming third studio LP. “Joy” is another atmospheric song from Dan Smith and company, and features an infectious melody and booming chorus – boosted by soaring female backing vocals.

Doom Days is due out on June 14th as Bastille moves full swing into the European festival circuit. There’s no word yet on any potential U.S. dates this year.

"Joy" from Bastille is a RADIO.COM World Premiere, which means you can hear it here first and all throughout the day.