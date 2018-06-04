Darth Vader Covers Rage Against The Machine To Raise Money For A New Death Star
By: Anthony Capobianco
June 4, 2018
Ever since those pesky rebels foiled his and the Evil Empire's plans for galactic domination, times have been a little tough on the Sith Lord.
On the streets of Melbourne, Australia, Darth Vader was spotted covering Rage Against the Machine to raise money for a new Death Star. Based off of his performance, Vader isn't just strong with the force. He's also strong with the funk! Check out his skills below: