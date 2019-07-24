Dave and Mahoney ask about the times you were 86'd

What was the last place you were kicked out of? It's not the most fun situation, sometimes, but we wanted to hear about the last time you got 86'd. We got some great responses, like one listener who learned that dollar drink nights never end well. We also had an all new Movie Quote Quiz, Lazy Bones Mahonez and we attempted to help people find love in the Missed Connection Inspection. If anyone has seen the lady who wanted her feet rubbed at the park the other day, please let us know....wait I take that back. Don't.