Dave and Mahoney Don't Want to Fade Into Oblivion

Things come and go. Many times they just fade in oblivion. That was the topic on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show. What is something from your youth that is just fading away that you really wish was not? We also played a brand new round of The Movie Quote Quiz, we attempted to help people find love in The Missed Connection Inspection and we had an all new Redneck Report which, for some reason, included a story about a fanny pack. We also highlighted Mahoney's laziness in an all new Lazy Bonez Mahonez and what better way to celebrate Wednesday than we with friends....and White Claw.