Dave and Mahoney don't want you to hold the door open for them

Everyone should appreciate the nice things that people do, but there are just some things that we can not stand. Holding the door open when you're still a mile away? Not cool! Giving unsolicited parenting advice? Really not cool! That was the question on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show and we got flooded with responses. We also had an all new Fake News Farra, we paid tribute to all of the fallen loads we lost on our great highways with an all new In Memoriam and we put dirty minds to the test in Bleeped BS. Ian also brought a double dose of Dirty Laundry. One man got busy in an amusement park and another almost got busy...but something came up. Literally.