With Dave out, Mahoney was the captain on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show. Luckily we had Audrey in again to help us along. We had audio of a short man flipping out in a NY bagel shop and you won't believe how it ends We also had an all new Redneck Report which featured a man exposing his butt to police. That's always a good idea. And it turns out that gorillas like to party. What animal would you want to rage with?