DAVE AND MAHONEY KNOW HOW TO CELEBRATE ON A FRIDAY

Captain Mahoney doned the cape yet again for another Dave and Mahoney Morning Show and his trusty sidekicks Audrey and Ian were along for the ride. On today's show we talked about "Chance the Snapper," a 5-foot alligator that was let loose in a Chicago lagoon, a woman who stabbed her boyfriend because he was too tired to get-it-on and the strange nicknames we call our grandparents. Ian also talked with a man who has very few teeth and ambitions in an all new Dirty Laundry. He just likes to party...as well as other things. We also had an all new Beer For Breakfast featuring the delicious Founders Brewing KBS