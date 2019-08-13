Dave and Mahoney Lied About Hiking To Make You Like Them

On today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show, we learned that Karens are real...real pains. We had an all new Karen Chronicles that highlighted unhappy reviews from real Karens from places like an Arizona Cafe Rio, a Cleveland Burger King and Death Valley National Park. We also played an all new round of Cover Your Ears that may include one of the worst covers we have ever heard. We also wanted to know about the things you pretend to like just to impress or make someone like you. No one likes long walks on the beach. Admit it! We also played our new favorite game Who's Got the Warrant. Ian interviewed 3 people and one has an active warrant out for their arrest. Can you guess which one?