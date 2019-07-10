THE DAVE AND MAHONEY MORNING SHOW GETS PASSIVE AGGRESSIVE

Do you have a particularly passive aggressive way to get back at someone? Maybe it's an annoying neighbor or a terrible coworker. We wanted to hear your pettiest methods and we got some amazing responses. Ian also talked with a young femme fatale in this week's all new Dirty Laundry. We also helped people find love in the Missed Connection Inspection, had an all new Blooper Reel and Dave and Mahoney took to the 'stage' in a new hot and steamy edition Alternative Theater.