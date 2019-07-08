THE DAVE AND MAHONEY MORNING SHOW WANT TO KNOW IF YOU'RE PREPARED

Dave and Mahoney are back with a vengence! On today's show we asked if you have a doomsday kit or anything stockpiled in case of an emergency. The recent earthquakes have us a bit nervous, so we wanted to know how prepared you are. We also tested one listeners B.S. radar with an all new edition of Fake News Farra. We also had an all new Redneck Report, Tipsy or Toddler and Ian talked to a man named Richard in Coffee Confessions about his secret crush and how it could never work out between them.