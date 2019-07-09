THE DAVE AND MAHONEY MORNING SHOW WANT TO TALK EMBARRASSING PARENTS

Have your parents ever embarrassed you in public? Maybe YOU are the embarrassing parent? We wanted to know either way on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show. We also put Mahoney to the test in an all new Are You Smarter Than A Community College Dropout. He won last week, did he make it two wins in a row? We also had an all new edition of The Karen Chronicles. This week we read scathing Yelp reviews for places like Applebee's, Yellowstone National Park and Petco all from angry women named Karen.