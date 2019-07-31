Dave and Mahoney refuse to celebrate Mahoney's birthday

There was absolutely no celebration today in honor of Mahoney's birthday. It's what he wanted, so that was our gift to him. No gifts. No celebration. We did, though, have an all new Movie Quote Quiz, Alternative Theater and Redneck Report which featured a man who was very upset that Wendy's no longer sells Cinnabons. We also had an all new Missed Connection Inspection featuring a poster was looking for the 'fine AF guy at Fiesta with the broke hand.' We really hope that love blossoms. We also asked about your most annoying coworker. Maybe you have a know-it-all at the office or maybe the dreaded farter. We wanted to know!