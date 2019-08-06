Dave and Mahoney Relive the Heartbreak

We've all been broken-hearted before. Maybe you've even broken some yourself. That was the question on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show. We wanted to hear the worst way you've ever been broken up with or have broken up with someone. One listener got broken up with on Valentine's Day while out to dinner! Ian also supplied us with an all new Dirty Laundry featuring a man who received a ticket for something very unusual. We also had all new editions of Cover You Ears, The Redneck Report and The Karen Chronicles have returned! One Karen was very upset about an establishment's spaghetti policy. Very upset.