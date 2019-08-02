Dave and Mahoney talk guilt complexes

Dave and Mahoney made it through another week, so we decided to celebrate today with an all new Blooper Reel that was just full of mess ups from the guys. We also revisited some of our favorite audio clips from the week in The Internet Is Awesome. We also asked what you have a guilt complex about. Is it so bad that you just avoid it, now? Has that made things worse? We also had a brand new Beer for Breakfast featuring Smash Galaxy Double IPA from Alaskan Brewing Co.