Dave and Mahoney Thought They Had to Wait to Swim After Eating

A child's mind is fragile and easily swayed. That is why we asked about the thing or things you believed as a kid that turned out to be a total lie. We had no idea that you DON'T have to wait to get in the pool after eating. One listener even lies to HIS OWN kids and says that when the ice cream truck plays music, it means they're out! We also had an all new Dirty Laundry featuring a man who claims that he used to be a pilot for a *cough* certain organization. We also had all new rounds of Fake News Farra and Bleeped BS and scientists in New Zealand have discovered remains of a massive prehistoric penguin. Ian and Dave would love a human-sized penguin. Mahoney disagrees.