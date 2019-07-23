Dave and Mahoney want to hear about the last time you got ripped off

No one likes getting ripped off so the memories tend to stick in your mind. We wanted to hear those stories today on The Dave and Mahoney Morning Show. One listener actually had his entire room stolen from him. Do you think he got any of his stuff back? We also attempted to motivate in an all new Wise Words From the Web, went down the Nicolas Cage rabbit-hole in a brand new Cage or Stage and almost made our ears bleed in Cover Your Ears. We also brought back The Karen Chronicles. It's been a couple of weeks, but while we may have taken some time off, the Karens certainly did not. And, as usual, they are not happy.