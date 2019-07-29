Dave and Mahoney want to hear about your side hustle

It's 2019 and everyone is all about making that bread. Sometimes that means you have a side hustle and some side hustles can get pretty....weird. That's what we wanted to hear about today on The Dave and Mahoney Morning Show. We also had an all new Redneck Report that featured a burglar that rode a horse to a break-in. The only thing is, the horse ran off before the perp did. Mahoney was also put to the test in Are You Smarter Than a Community College Dropout, we had an all new Tipsy or Toddler and we debuted a new game called Who's Got the Warrant. Ian talked to 3 people and you have to guess which of the three has an active warrant for their arrest.