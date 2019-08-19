Dave and Mahoney Want To Hear About Your Weird Relationships
August 19, 2019
What do people think is weird about your relationship? That was the question on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show. Maybe you've been together for 8 years and still haven't met their parents. That was one listeners story. We also put Mahoney to the test in Are You Smarter Than A Community College Dropout. He hasn't won since the Louisiana Purchase, so he desperately needed a win. We also had an all new round of Tipsy or Toddler and Ian talked to three more people for another round of Who's Got The Warrant. A diesel mechanic, student and construction worker all gave us their stories. Can you guess which one has a warrant?