Conspiracy theories have come up a lot in the news lately, so we wanted to hear the conspiracy theories you actually believe. We heard everything from JFK to mattress stores. We also revisited our favorite audio clips of the week in The Internet is Awesome. We also played Felon, Famous or Feline, had an all new Blooper Reel and, of course, Beer for Breakfast featuring the Citra Solo IPA from our friends up at Lead Dog Brewing.