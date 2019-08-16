Dave and Mahoney Want To Know How You Lost Your Shoe

Dave and Mahoney know how to get through a Friday! All it takes is an all new Blooper Reel full of bloops that Mahoney insists never happened, an all new Redneck Report featuring a man who threw fists at his friend after an argument about...penmanship. A talk about how the hell you lost a shoe. Throw in a look back at the best audio clips from the last week in The Internet is Awesome and SOME BEER and BOOM. That's how you get it done. Today's Beer for Breakfast featured the very sweet and tasty Founders Rubaeus Pure Raspberry Ale.