Dave and Mahoney want to know what makes you shake in your shoes

What are you terrified of, but can't avoid? Maybe it's your boss, public speaking, your ex, etc. That was the question on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show. The grasshopper invasion has a fair amount of people spooked so we wanted to hear what else freaks you out. We also provided some Tuesday motivation in Wise Words From the Web, the Redneck Report featured a woman who attacked her live-in boyfriend because he cut her steak wrong and we played everyone's favorite game Cover Your Ears. The Karen Chronicles also returned with scathing reviews of establishments like McDonald's, Walmart and a Kaiser Permanente.