Dave and Mahoney Want to Know Who's Got The Warrant

Dave and Mahoney got Monday morning started with a brand new round of Are You Smarter Than a Community College Dropout. Mahoney has not won in a month, did the losing-streak continue? We also wanted to hear about the one thing that took you way too long to experience for the first time. We had one listener who flew on a plane for the first time at 40 and another who didn't get her license until she turned 30! We also had an all new edition of Tipsy or Toddler and we played our new favorite game Who's Got the Warrant. Ian talked to 3 females this week. Only one has an active warrant out for their arrest. Can you guess which one it was?