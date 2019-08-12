Dave and Mahoney Want You To Guess What's Fact and What's Fiction

Dave and Mahoney have finally returned from Chicago and they brought some stories back with them. That's why we played an all new round of Fact or Fiction: Radio Boot Camp Edition. See what kind of hijinx the guys were up to while they were away. We also played Tipsy or Toddler and put Mahoney to the test in Are You Smarter Than a Community College Dropout. And we wanted to know about the things you always get asked to help with that you hate. If you're a lawyer, maybe you get asked for free legal advice. We had one programmer talk about how he always gets asked to hack people's social media accounts. Super weird! Good thing he hates it.