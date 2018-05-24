Dave Grohl Admits That He Refuses To Listen To Nirvana Records

The memory of Kurt Cobain's suicide still weighs heavily on Dave Grohl. The former Nirvana drummer and now Foo Fighters frontman became the subject of a GQ UK cover story, and when the subject of Nirvana's music came up, Grohl reveals that he never listens to it anymore.

Grohl admits that despite Nirvana giving him some of his fondest memories, being in the band also prompted one of the most horrific moments of his life. Even to this day, Grohl refuses to play any Nirvana records because they are too personal for him, though he'll occasionally hear them in passing on the radio or in a store.

But he still retains plenty of positive memories of his time in the '90s grunge band. "Kurt had an amazing sense of humor and Krist Novoselic, if you've ever spent time with him, is one of the funniest people you've ever met," says Grohl. "It's kind of like living in a loud, distorted version of Monty Python. And, so when it gets dark, it gets f**kin' dark. But when it's not, it's f**kin' hilarious!"

