Dave Grohl & His Mom Are Co-Producing a Docuseries About Other Rock Star Moms

Virginia Grohl (mother of Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl) will be creating a docuseries with her son based off of her 2017 book of interviews of other rock star moms, From Cradle to Stage.

The book featured interviews with Marianne Stipe (mother of R.E.M's Michael Stipe), Verna Griffin (mother of Dr. Dre), Sandi Clark (mother of Gary Clark Jr.), Mary Weinrib (mother of Rush's Geddy Lee), and many more moms that went above and beyond to support their sons and daughters on their roads to success in the music business. More on that in the video below.

Both Dave and Virginia Grohl will serve as the docuseries' executive producers and have partnered with Heather Parry of Live Nation Productions and Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino to bring the project to life.