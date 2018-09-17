Dave Grohl Performs "In Bloom" with Trombone Shorty

It was a long time after Kurt Cobain's death before Dave Grohl could even listen to Nirvana songs without feeling terrible, much less perform them.

Related: Dave Grohl Leaves the Most Metal Bar Tip Ever

Over the weekend, though, Dave got behind the kit with Trombone Shorty at Los Angeles' Voodoo Threauxdown Festival to jam "In Bloom" for just the second time since Kurt died.

It sure looks like he's having fun. Let's hope there are more of these in the future.