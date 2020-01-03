BEERFORBREAKFAST: Sin Tax Imperial Peanut Butter Stout

Mother Earth Brew Co Sin Tax Imperial Peanut Butter Stout

The Sin Tax Imperial Peanut Butter Stout has 8.1% ABV and 45 IBUs. This beer can be found year round. It’s priced around $12.99 for a 6 pack

Proper Glassware: Pint Glass. Mug or Snifter

Serve @: 50°F

Look: The Peanut Butter Milk Stout pours an almost pure black body. With a normal pour it produced about 3 1/2 inches thick and cloud like tan colored head that held its retention for a really long time before retreating into the glass leaving behind a good quantity sticky lacing on the side of the glass.

Smell: Let this stout warm up for awhile so you can breathe it in, in all of it’s PEANUT BUTTER glory. It smells like a freshly opened jar of JIF. There are some light notes of chocolate and bitter coffee swirling around in there as well.

Taste: There are some peanut butter stouts out there that smell wonderful but are just a massive let down. THIS IS NOT ONE OF THEM. On your first drink you definitely get a good sense of peanut butter but it’s not over powering. The peanut butter is followed by rich flavors of coffee and chocolate. For having a higher ABV there is absolutely no alcohol detectable in this beer.

Feel: Medium bodied. Rich and Velvety. Smooth.

Drinkability: I’ve tried quite a few Peanut Butter stouts that are out there right now and most have been disappointments or just average. This may be the best Peanut Butter stout in America. If you are a fan of stouts and a fan of peanut butter this may be your new go to beer. It’s a good price point, it’s available year round and it’s freaking delicious. This is a must drink in my opinion.

4.1 out of 5 on the Mahoney’s Beer Scale of Supremacy