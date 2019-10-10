Bossy Rossy and Mahoney Are Happy And Full Of Hamburger

October 10, 2019
A listener is wondering why Mahoney never invites anyone else other than Bossy Rossy for the double lunch (bang bang) experience. Today's Dirty Laundry had everyones jaw on the floor because, well, he peirced himself in a place that seems EXTREMELY painful!!

