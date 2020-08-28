Join us Saturday, September 19th from 4-6pm for CraftHaus Brewery’s 6th Anniversary Virtual Beer Fest! Enjoy live music from The Dirty Hooks and a special Tasting Kit with new release brews, merch and more. Get your Tasting Kit now for only $30 and come celebrate with us here!

The local rock trio, The Dirty Hooks, will perform throughout the two-hour party, hosted by Dave and Mahoney. Owners Wyndee and Dave Forrest, as well as the CraftHaus brewers, will join in virtually between jams to chat more about the anniversary beer tasting kit. Available on EventBrite for $30, the kit comes with five beers, including three new releases: “All The Grapefruit” –a new fruited sour 16oz can; “Cuckoo” – a Munich Dunkel Lager 16oz can; the recently released, but extremely popular “Electro-Lite” – a low calorie IPA with electrolytes 12oz can; “HausFest” – a new cedar-plank-aged German fest beer 16oz can; and “Hop Shredder” – a new double West Coast IPA 16oz can.

A custom designed CraftHaus bandana, 16oz logo glass, sticker and collector’s anniversary button will also be included in the kit, while add-ons such as spent grain pretzels with whole grain mustard and beer cheese, and additional merchandise from their collection will also be available for purchase. Kits and add-ons may be picked up at both the Henderson and Arts District locations Mon-Thurs, September 14-17, 4-10 p.m., Friday, September 18, noon-11 p.m. and Saturday, September 19, noon-3 p.m.

CraftHaus Brewery and CraftHaus Arts District are open Mon-Thurs 4-10 p.m., Fri-Sat noon-11 p.m., and Sunday 2-9 p.m. No reservations required, taprooms’ seating is first come, first serve.​