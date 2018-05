Can you tell the difference between a drunk person and a toddler? If you heard them - sure. It's a little difficult on paper. Check out Tipsy or Toddler.

A woman attacked her sister with ... sardines and a shoe? Hear all about it on the Redneck Report!

Remember the scene when Mufasa died or that acid-trip boat ride in Charlie and the Chocolate Factory? We asked listeners to tell us what movie scarred them as a kid.