We ask listeners to tell us about the time their kid walked into the room at the wrong time.

See if you can tell the difference between a drunk person or a toddler in Tipsy or Toddler

Solid chance Layne Staley isn't happy about this particular cover of "Man in the Box" on Cover Your Ears

A man tries to sell Ian $200-worth of food stamps for $50 in Dirty Laundry