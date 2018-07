We play Are You Smarter Than a Community College Drop Out

A contractor faked his own death faces criminal charges, a man takes his shirt off to fight deputy and more in the Redneck Report

Beer for Breakfast features Mango Hefeweizen from Garage Brewing Company

The Friday Five includes Roseanne's meltdown, Inetta the Moodsetta quitting on-air, and R. Kelly's new song "I Admit".