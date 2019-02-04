Skip to main content
Listen
Music
news
sports
Loading
Listen Live
Playlist
Podcasts
On Air Schedule
Menu
Dave & Mahoney
The Show
Dave Farra
Jason Mahoney
Sylvia Alvarado
Ian
On Air
Ross
Pauly
Schedule
Latest
Listen Live
Blogs
Podcasts
On Demand
Videos
Photos
Events
All Events
On the Streets
Concerts
Holiday Havoc
Sound House
OBC (Our Big Concert)
Contests
Contest Rules
Contests
About
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
1Thing Sustainability
Download our App
JOIN THE CLUB
Search our Website
JOIN THE CLUB
Breaking News
DAM Videos Of The Day / 02-04-2019
February 4, 2019
Dave & Mahoney
This looks like a job for .... BATMAN ... or at least a mascot dressed as Batman.
Video of San Antonio Spurs mascot captures bat while wearing Batman Costume
Tags:
Las Vegas
radio
mornings
alternative
Music
x1075
Dave and Mahoney
On Air Now
Dave & Mahoney
6:00 am
to
10:00 am
View Full Schedule
Daily Schedule
Dave & Mahoney
6:00 am
to
10:00 am
Ross
3:00 pm
to
6:00 pm
Pauly
6:00 pm
to
11:00 pm
Upcoming Events
16
Apr
See Chvrches live at Brooklyn Bowl
Brooklyn Bowl
View More Events
Recent Podcast Audio
Episode 753
Dave & Mahoney
Episode 752
Dave & Mahoney
Bonus Episode: Beer for Breakfast - CraftHaus
Dave & Mahoney
Episode 751
Dave & Mahoney
Episode 750
Dave & Mahoney
Episode 749
Dave & Mahoney
View More Episodes
Recent On-Demand Audio
Fake News Farra / 01-31-2019
KXTEFM: On-Demand
Topic: Overwhelming Things That Shouldn't Be Overwhelming
KXTEFM: On-Demand
Bleeped BS / 01-31-2019
KXTEFM: On-Demand
Simple Creatures' Mark Hoppus, Alex Gaskarth talk with Ross
KXTEFM: On-Demand
Cover Your Ears / 01-22-2019
KXTEFM: On-Demand
View More On-Demand Audio