DAM Videos Of The Day / 03-19-2019
March 19, 2019
Maybe it was heating up for the guy, maybe he was dehydrated, or maybe it was the bridesmaid's singing but this dude faceplanted at his buddy's wedding and peed himself while unconscious. He seems fine, though.
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
23 Mar
5th Annual PurpleStride Las Vegas 2019! The Green at Town Square Las Vegas
29 Mar
Death Cab For Cutie - Spring 2019 Tour! The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
29 Mar
Tapped In -- A Craft Beer + Golf Experience! Topgolf Las Vegas
30 Mar
The Great Garage & Antique Sale Silverton Casino Hotel
16 Apr
Chvrches Brooklyn Bowl