DAM Videos Of The Day / 04-05-2018

Videos mentioned on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show

April 5, 2018
Dave & Mahoney
Dave & Mahoney
Categories: 
Dave & Mahoney
Dave and Mahoney
Videos

This is actually pretty freaky. Several reports have been made in Ohio about "zombie" raccoons. Canine Distemper is said to be the culprit which include high fever and seizures to be some symptoms. According to residents, these raccoons will go on their hind legs, show their teeth, and then fall backward.

 

Here's one way to traumatize your kids: put a fake tongue on the ground and hold your mouth as if you can't speak.

 

I'm gonna go ahead and say this lady didn't pass her driving test.

Tags: 
dmv
zombie
raccoon
driving test
tongue
prank
pranks
zombie raccoon
DAMVideosOfTheDay
Dave & Mahoney