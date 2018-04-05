DAM Videos Of The Day / 04-05-2018
Videos mentioned on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show
This is actually pretty freaky. Several reports have been made in Ohio about "zombie" raccoons. Canine Distemper is said to be the culprit which include high fever and seizures to be some symptoms. According to residents, these raccoons will go on their hind legs, show their teeth, and then fall backward.
Here's one way to traumatize your kids: put a fake tongue on the ground and hold your mouth as if you can't speak.
I'm gonna go ahead and say this lady didn't pass her driving test.