DAM Videos Of The Day / 05-22-2018
Videos mentioned on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show
May 22, 2018
Here's video of a little girl hitting a Peppa the Pig piñata .... in front of Peppa the Pig. She's frightened.
Peppa Shook------ pic.twitter.com/Nsi72Fa7ZS— Exi-- (@eddd_maisterr) May 19, 2018
Gender reveal parties are an ongoing trend and lately we've seen folks put a unique spin to theirs. This time, a father-to-be missed the ball containing the reveal and hit grandpa in the face. It's a boy!