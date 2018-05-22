DAM Videos Of The Day / 05-22-2018

Videos mentioned on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show

May 22, 2018
Dave & Mahoney
Dave & Mahoney

Here's video of a little girl hitting a Peppa the Pig piñata .... in front of Peppa the Pig. She's frightened.

Gender reveal parties are an ongoing trend and lately we've seen folks put a unique spin to theirs. This time, a father-to-be missed the ball containing the reveal and hit grandpa in the face. It's a boy!

