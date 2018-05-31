DAM Videos Of The Day / 05-31-2018
Videos mentioned on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show
May 31, 2018
This is a sweet moment. Two women surprised each other at the Memphis Zoo by proposing to each other.
Watch a train full of commuters break into an impromptu sing-along to Billy Joel's "Piano Man"
When you get the entire @LIRR to sing Piano Man by @billyjoel. This is what society should be like... peaceful, united and happy-- @News12LI pic.twitter.com/okiZFnZj14— Julia Elbaba (@JulesElbaba) May 20, 2018