DAM Videos Of The Day / 06-06-2018

Videos mentioned on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show

June 6, 2018
Dave & Mahoney
Dave & Mahoney

You know when you have a really good joke but it's not really funny but you keep trying because you really believe in that joke? That's what happened with this reporter and everything else spiraled out of control.

Watch police in Virginia chase an armored personal carrier for .... 60 miles.

<iframe src='//players.brightcove.net/4221396001/r1mPWQ7cg_default/index.html?videoId=5794015178001&applicationId=MIRROR%20Embed%20Offsite&referrerUrl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.mirror.co.uk%2Fnews%2Fus-news%2Fbreaking-dozens-police-cars-chasing-...' allowfullscreen frameborder=0 width='640px' height='360px'></iframe>

 

A simple "hello" would've been enough.

Check out this guy karate punch a board in half on the first try!! ..... Just kidding, it looked like it really hurt on the first try and he never broke it.

