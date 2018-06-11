DAM Videos Of The Day / 06-11-2018
Videos mentioned on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show
June 11, 2018
Check out a truck crashing into concrete barriers in front of a donut shop in Washington. Yes, the driver was arrested.
Shocking surveillance video shows a pickup truck barreling into the front of a donut shop at full speed, narrowly missing customers inside. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence. https://t.co/Wlv3QzDCAy pic.twitter.com/0AIvw2tTIJ— ABC News (@ABC) June 10, 2018
Two baseball players collided in a very unfortunate way
Same team, Dwight! pic.twitter.com/hUA9sQeVQY— Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) June 9, 2018
I don't know how this guy would act on a real roller coaster, but it's entertaining to see him on a virtual one.