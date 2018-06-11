DAM Videos Of The Day / 06-11-2018

Videos mentioned on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show

June 11, 2018
Dave & Mahoney
Dave & Mahoney

Check out a truck crashing into concrete barriers in front of a donut shop in Washington. Yes, the driver was arrested.

Two baseball players collided in a very unfortunate way

 

I don't know how this guy would act on a real roller coaster, but it's entertaining to see him on a virtual one.

Tags: 
roller coaster
Washington
virtual
X107.5
DaveandMahoney