DAM Videos Of The Day / 06-11-2018

Check out a truck crashing into concrete barriers in front of a donut shop in Washington. Yes, the driver was arrested.

Shocking surveillance video shows a pickup truck barreling into the front of a donut shop at full speed, narrowly missing customers inside. The driver was arrested for driving under the influence. https://t.co/Wlv3QzDCAy pic.twitter.com/0AIvw2tTIJ — ABC News (@ABC) June 10, 2018

Two baseball players collided in a very unfortunate way

I don't know how this guy would act on a real roller coaster, but it's entertaining to see him on a virtual one.