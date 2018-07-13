DAM Videos Of The Day / 07-13-2018
Videos mentioned on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show
July 13, 2018
Last month a 6.1 earthquake struck Japan. Check out footage of some cats at a "kitty daycare" getting hyper a few seconds before the earthquake hit.
It just keeps going and going and going and going and going and going and ...
Today as I was walking home after my run I saw a large lemon rolling down the hill. It kept rolling for about a quarter mile. And now you can see it, too. pic.twitter.com/dQoHi4RrXS— Mike Sakasegawa (@sakeriver) July 11, 2018
As heard on Cover Your Ears, this guy performs Creed's "Arms Wide Open"