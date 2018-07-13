DAM Videos Of The Day / 07-13-2018

July 13, 2018
Last month a 6.1 earthquake struck Japan. Check out footage of some cats at a "kitty daycare" getting hyper a few seconds before the earthquake hit. 

It just keeps going and going and going and going and going and going and ...

As heard on Cover Your Ears, this guy performs Creed's "Arms Wide Open"

 

