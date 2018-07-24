DAM Videos Of The Day / 07-24-2018

Videos mentioned on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show

July 24, 2018
Dave & Mahoney
This guy was filming Tiger Woods' shot at the British Open and got hit by the ball.

A woman decided it would be a good idea to slide down her houseboat and attempt to land on a paddle board. 

Color Me Badd singer, Bryan Adams, assaulted his bandmate. Watch the video here:

 

