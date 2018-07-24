DAM Videos Of The Day / 07-24-2018
Videos mentioned on today's Dave and Mahoney Morning Show
July 24, 2018
This guy was filming Tiger Woods' shot at the British Open and got hit by the ball.
In case anyone cares, this was the video I was taking when I was struck by my DEAR FRIEND @TigerWoods pic.twitter.com/6tH1SCdTU8— Colin Hauck (@ColinHauck) July 22, 2018
A woman decided it would be a good idea to slide down her houseboat and attempt to land on a paddle board.
Color Me Badd singer, Bryan Adams, assaulted his bandmate. Watch the video here: