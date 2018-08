"C'mon, man ... it's not worth it -- you're better than that" -- Doggo

good boy doesn't let a fight break out ---- pic.twitter.com/Vb0h0OKJ6H — Gaml .y (@m_yosry2012) August 10, 2018

Wasps are getting drunk and attacking folks in London which reminded us the time when Bear Grylls got stung by bees and morphed into Benedict Cumberbatch.