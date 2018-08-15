DAM Videos Of The Day / 08-15-2018

August 15, 2018
Dave & Mahoney
It's been a little hot in China recently. So hot, actually, that the road spontaneously bucked-up and sent a scooter crashing to the ground. 

This guy couldn't resist. These hippo's butts are so big he had to give it a slap. 

Treats for life for this pupper. He chased TWO bears away.

